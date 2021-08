PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was hurt after being struck by a vehicle on a major intersection in Pinellas Park Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m., and shut down the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Road at U.S. Highway 19, police said.

The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.