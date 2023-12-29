WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured Friday after he was hit by a train while riding a bicycle in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Eloise Loop Road and Macon Road.

Authorities said the bicyclist, male, may have broken his leg according to a witness report.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will update this page with more information as it becomes available.