MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Massachusetts state representative slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday night after the state sent two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I cannot properly express how disgusted I am with the people who plotted this,” Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, said in a tweet. “It is beyond inhumane to secretly ship people across the country on a lie to try to create chaos to gain political points on Fox News or MAGA twitter. It is evil.”

Rep. Fernandes said the immigrants were not met with chaos when they arrived to the island. Residents did not know the migrants were coming, but they sprung into action to help.

“Everyone has a bed, has food, water, and healthcare. There is a play area for the children,” Rep. Fernandes said.

(via Rep. Dylan Fernandes)

Rep. Fernandes said many of the people he spoke to did not know where they were. He claimed some were told they were going to New York City and there would be housing and employment waiting for them when they arrived.

Rep. Fernandes said the community rallied together to provide water, food, help with translating and other resources.

“We are a community and a nation that is stronger because of immigrants,” Rep. Fernandes said.