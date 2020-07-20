LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Better Rain Chances In The Forecast Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain in the low 80s after a very warm Monday! Temps topped out at 96 Monday afternoon.

Tuesday there will be better moisture moving in and rain chances will go up to 40%. The rain will develop in the afternoon and evening. High temps will be near 92 in the afternoon.

Wednesday deeper moisture will continue to bring a better chance of afternoon and evening storms. High temps will be a little above average in the low 90s.

Thursday the rain chance is 40% again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss