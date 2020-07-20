Better Rain Chances In The Forecast Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain in the low 80s after a very warm Monday! Temps topped out at 96 Monday afternoon.

Tuesday there will be better moisture moving in and rain chances will go up to 40%. The rain will develop in the afternoon and evening. High temps will be near 92 in the afternoon.

Wednesday deeper moisture will continue to bring a better chance of afternoon and evening storms. High temps will be a little above average in the low 90s.

Thursday the rain chance is 40% again.