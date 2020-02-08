Better Call Behnken warning: Don’t let bank accounts go ‘dormant’ or money could be sent to state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Franz Forbes has been reunited with his missing savings account money, thanks to Better Call Behnken.

“I am so relieved,” he said. “I can’t believe it happened so fast.”

And he’s learned a valuable lesson he wants to share with the public, so others don’t “lose” their bank account money, too.

Franz Forbes thought his $1,886.25 was safe in his savings account. But his account ended up closed and no one was able to provide a record of where the money went.

“I wasn’t given a warning.”

Forbes tells 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken that he kept his savings account when he moved from Jupiter to Tampa. Admittedly, he didn’t touch the money for five years. When he did, he discovered he didn’t have an account any longer.

“They told me the money was sent to the State of Florida and I could get it there,” he said.

And that’s when the real trouble started. The state’s Unclaimed Property Division is responsible for returning money like this, sent from dormant accounts at financial institutions. But, in this case, Forbes said the state says they can’t find any record the money was sent to them.

Hours after Better Call Behnken started investigating, the bank called Forbes. He was asked to come to the bank, where he was given a cashiers check for the full amount which he’s already cashed.

This isn’t the first time Better Call Behnken has helped someone get their own bank account money back.

Financial institutions have different policies when it comes to declaring an account dormant. Some may do it faster than others.

Here’s some 8 On Your Side Better Call Behnken advice: in order to keep your account from being deemed dormant, make sure there is activity on your account.

Activity means more than just looking at your account balances or accruing interest in a savings account. It’s a good idea to make deposits from time to time, even if they are small.

