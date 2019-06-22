Beto O’Rourke meeting with veterans in Tampa on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2020 presidential candidate is set to visit the Tampa Bay area next week.

Beto O’Rourke’s office says the Democrat will be holding a roundtable for veterans in Tampa on Monday. The visit will mark the first time O’Rourke visits Tampa as a presidential candidate.

O’Rourke is scheduled to meet with veterans, military family members and advocates. His office says the goal is to learn about the unique challenges they face in their communities.

The roundtable is scheduled to take place at Brew Bus Brewing on North Florida Avenue. It’s slated to begin at 10 a.m.