BestFit helps students in need dress for success

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BestFit Foundation is a student-run nonprofit helping others put their best-dressed foot forward.

The organization was designed to help underprivileged students pursue their extracurricular activities regardless of the cost of attire.

BestFit conducts formal clothing drives and donates the professional attire to low-income students.

With the over $20,000 worth of formal clothing that has been donated so far, BestFit has helped over 200 students.

In addition to clothing, BestFit provides scholarships to students to attend expensive academic tournaments and summer camps, providing over $4,000 worth of scholarships so far.

As the school year begins, the gentlemen of BestFit say they want to bring attention to the socioeconomic barriers that prevent some students from participating in the same activities as their peers.

Students in need can get free vouchers. Adults can pick up items for $5 to $25.

The Salvation Army in Tampa is located on 13910 N Nebraska Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

On Wednesday the store opens an hour early and closes an hour late to offer 50 percent off clothing items.