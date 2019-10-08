Best Buy hiring for the holiday season, hosting job fairs across the country

An employee speaks to a customer at a Best Buy in Altamonte Springs, Florida. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Best Buy wants to hire thousands of people for the holiday season, according to a recent posting on the company’s blog.

The electronics retail giant is hosting nationwide job fairs on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 from noon to 7 p.m.

All U.S. stores will participate in the hiring fair. And the event is flexible. They’re accepting walk-ins and you can reserve an interview spot.

Those interested can apply online or in the store and get an interview the same day. You may even be hired on the spot.

Best Buy is also in search of distribution center workers. The company is holding warehouse position job fairs in several cities on Thursday.

To reserve an interview, click here, and find a Best Buy location near you.

LATEST STORIES: