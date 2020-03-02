Bernie Sanders commands lead in CA polls, making some Democratic lawmakers nervous

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – Bernie Sanders has a commanding lead in California polls.

“It’s a much larger lead than expected. It looks like he’s right around the mid to high 30s,” Spencer Kimball, with the CA Emerson College Poll, said. 

And that’s making some moderate Democrats nervous. 

“How is he going to support and help the Democratic party grow,” Katie Porter said.

“I’m worried about our race and how we get our message out to the people,” Gil Cisneros said.

Democrats Gil Cisneros and Katie Porter say they’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. 

But both won their seats in traditionally Republican districts in 2018 and both will likely have tough races in November. 

Porter says a non-traditional Democrat at the top of the ticket will have to prove how he can stay on message without isolating, and turning off large swaths of the party.

“That’s especially important for candidates like Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders who’ve critiqued the democratic establishment,” Porter said. 

And while a Sanders ticket could make winning harder in battleground districts like hers, Porter says she and her fellow Democrats need to take ownership of their own races. 

“You should not be relying on ANY presidential candidate to be lifting up your message in your community. That’s really my job and my privilege,” Porter said. 

“Whoever the nominee is, we’ll rally behind him because the important thing is to get Trump out of office,” Cisneros said. 

Cisneros says for that reason, California Democrats will be united behind whoever the party chooses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"

What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?"

Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says"

Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient"

Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss