Beloved school bus driver in Hillsborough County dies in crash on first day of school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Public School District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

District officials tell 8 On Your Side that Cynthia Gibson, a school bus driver for the district, died in a car crash Monday morning.

School district representative Tanya Arja says Gibson, who many called Mrs. Cherrie, was an employee with the district for 30 years. Arja described Gibson as “well know and well-loved.”

Grief counselors will be available at the district’s transportation department on Tuesday.

At this time, the district has declined to comment further on the passing of Gibson.