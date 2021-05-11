Bella Prana Yoga & Meditation Launches National Program for underserved Moms-To-Be

There is a huge disparity in prenatal care for pregnant women of color, but the owners of Bella Prana Yoga in Mediation in South Tampa are making major strides to change that by offering training classes nationwide.

In Bloom’s on going “Gayle On The Go” segments, Gayle Guyardo visits the yoga studio to find out how the program is helping bridge the divide to close the disparity in prenatal care for pregnant women of color.

