Bed bug sniffing dogs are secret to clearing infested home

Tampa Bay consistently ranks as one of the top areas for Bed Bug activity.

As we are a top travel destination our visitors can sometimes bring hitchhikers that are not as welcomed as others – bed bugs!

Pest Control Solutions and Services recognized this problem and found a way to help combat it in a discreet manner.

They have specialized Beg Bug Detection dogs named Lucy and Elmer.

With their powerful noses, they can detect bed bug activity and pinpoint their location so the problem can be eradicated at the source.

The expert sniffers can check your home for $175 for residences up to 2500 square feet.

The business is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pest Control Solutions and Services is located at 7617 124th Ave. in Largo.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Pest Control Solutions and Services.