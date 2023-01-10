FILE – A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of store closures after the company warned last week that it may need to file for bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced its plans to close 150 namesake stores in August, with now-President and CEO Sue Gove calling it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better-serving customers and driving growth.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers. It then said that it’s considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.

In September, Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of 56 namesake stores that were set to close. The company updated that list Tuesday, adding more than 70 additional locations, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores.

Here are the newest locations added to the store closure list by state (unless otherwise noted, all stores are Bed Bath & Beyond locations):

Alabama

Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway

Arizona

Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

Tucson: 9590 East 22nd Street

Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd. (buybuy BABY)

Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

California

Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road

Chula Vista: 394 East H Street

San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200

Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237

La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.

Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way

Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.

Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107

Colorado

Pueblo: 5737 N. Elizabeth Street

Connecticut

Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Avenue

Delaware

Wilmington: Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pky

Florida

Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100

Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175

Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16

Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.

Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd

Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court

Royal Palm Beach: 550 North State Road 7 (buybuy BABY)

Georgia

Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400

Idaho

Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore Street

Illinois

Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive

Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury Street (buybuy BABY)

Quincy: 5110 Broadway Street

Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300

Indiana

Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36

Kansas

Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215

Manhattan: 425 3rd Place

Kentucky

Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400

Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Avenue

Louisiana

Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060

Maryland

Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike

Michigan

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue

Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street

Missouri

Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive

Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway

Mississippi

Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98

Montana

Great Falls: 1200 10th Avenue South

North Carolina

Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A

Nevada

Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104

New Hampshire

Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road

New Jersey

Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C (Harmon Face Value)

Princeton: 601 Nassau Park Blvd. (buybuy BABY)

Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003 (buybuy BABY) and 399 Route 46 West (Harmon Face Value)

New York

Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Kingston: 1187 Ulster Avenue

Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Avenue

Ohio

Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road

Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road

Oklahoma

Lawton: 421 NW 2nd Street

Pennsylvania

Altoona: 197 Falon Lane

Erie: 6720 Peach Street, Suite A

Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive

South Carolina

Columbia 10136: Two Notch Road, Suite 109

Florence 2853: David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C

Texas

Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Avenue

Virginia

Fredericksburg: 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100 (buybuy BABY)

Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square

Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road

Washington

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

Wisconsin

Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road

For the list of 56 store closures announced in September, click here.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond tells Nexstar that “store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few months.” All currently planned store closures have now been announced.

Gove said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that the company is working on adjusting its merchandise and strategy, which has moved away from shoppers’ preferences.

“We want our customers to know that we hear them and are charging ahead every day to meet their needs,” she said.

The Associated Press and Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.