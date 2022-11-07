Stray showers will continue Monday evening, but expect mainly dry conditions overnight with lows Tuesday morning dropping into the upper 60s. It will stay breezy throughout the day Tuesday with an increase in isolated showers. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

As Nicole approaches the wind picks up Wednesday with the strongest wind and rain arriving late Wednesday into Thursday with tropical storm conditions possible, especially in inland communities. We can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain before everything is said and done late Friday.

A cold front moves through early Saturday morning which drops our highs to the 70s and lows to the 50s next week.