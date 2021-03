POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be visiting the Polk County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon as the department prepares to vaccinate its employees with the newly delivered Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeSantis said the state received the initial doses of its share of the J&J vaccine Thursday night. The governor will be at the sheriff's office in Polk County to watch shots of the vaccine go into arms.