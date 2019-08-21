Live Now
Become a ninja at ‘Jungle Gym’ training center in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – You can channel your inner ninja at a new wave training gym in Pinellas Park.

Jungle Gym has killer workouts for the littlest warriors starting at 3 years old all the way up to adult classes.

The hometown gym is famous for training multiple stars on the hit NBC show “American Ninja Warrior”.

Owner Jason Bergstorm and a few of his kids have appeared on the fan-favorite television show and the family constantly adjusts the training gym to help other ninjas in training.

Ninja classes cost $25 for both kids and adults.

Jungle Gym is located at 8100 Park Blvd N Suite 301 in Pinellas Park. It is open every day except Sunday in the mornings and then again in the evenings.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Jungle Gym.

