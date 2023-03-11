Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with lows around 60 across the Bay Area. Many communities north and east will dip into the 50s so keep your jacket handy. Sunday afternoon will be slightly more humid with a breezy onshore wind late in the day. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine.

A strong front will move through Monday bringing showers and storms as highs rise to around 80 after the rain.

It will be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with lows dipping in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. It warms a bit Thursday and Friday as highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s, but another front will move through Saturday bringing another chance of rain.