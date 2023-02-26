Patchy to dense fog will develop overnight once again which will slow the morning commute. It will be comfortably cool with lows dropping to the low and mid 60s. With lots of sunshine Monday afternoon, highs will rise to around 80 degrees.

A weak front could bring a few showers in northern communities Tuesday, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans as most of us will stay dry. Highs will again rise to near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s before a front arrives late Friday. The best chance of rain will be after sunset Friday through Saturday. The front stalls which will provide a prolonged period of scattered rain Saturday.

Things clear up Sunday with weekend highs in the mid 70s. Lows next Sunday will be a bit cooler, dropping to the upper 50s.