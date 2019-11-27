Bear climbs tree to hide from tiger at Florida animal sanctuary

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) – A young bear that wandered into an animal sanctuary is now hiding out in a tree after it found itself way too close to a tiger in Apopka.

According to a post on The C.A.R.E. Foundation’s Instagram, the bear wandered into the animal sanctuary and then scampered up a tree when it saw a tiger.

“Praying that the little one gets brave enough to ignore the tiger, come down, and run off into the wild where it belongs,” the post says.

As of Tuesday morning, the bear is still in the tree.

