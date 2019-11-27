Live Now
Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bear climbs tree to hide from tiger at Florida animal sanctuary

News

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) – A young bear that wandered into an animal sanctuary is now hiding out in a tree after it found itself way too close to a tiger in Apopka.

According to a post on The C.A.R.E. Foundation’s Instagram, the bear wandered into the animal sanctuary and then scampered up a tree when it saw a tiger.

“Praying that the little one gets brave enough to ignore the tiger, come down, and run off into the wild where it belongs,” the post says.

As of Tuesday morning, the bear is still in the tree.

LATEST STORIES:



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss