Bear caught on camera peering in window of Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A curious bear was caught on home security cameras peering through the window of a Florida home.

The incident happened in the Golden Gates Estates community in Collier County, according to WBBH.

The video shows the bear with its paws against the house, looking through the home’s windows. Once it realized it couldn’t get into the home, the bear walked away.

“I was surprised, surprised to see it looking through the window,” Sam Muslimani told the news station.

Neighbors said they noticed the bear going through their garbage, but the homeowners said they didn’t leave any trash out.

