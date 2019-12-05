Bay Area congressman says not enough evidence to impeach

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday morning the House will draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

But Rep. Greg Steube (R) said there is not enough evidence that the president committed impeachable offenses.

“The only direct evidence of a quid pro quo was [U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon] Sondland testifying that the president told him he didn’t want anything from the Ukraine, and he didn’t want a quid pro quo,” Steube told 8 On Your Side. “So whatever direct evidence you do have contradicts their [Democrats’] narrative.”

Steube is a first-term Republican who represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, one of the state’s largest in geographic area that includes all of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, Glades, Highlands and Okeechobee counties and parts of Polk, Sarasota and Lee.

“There is no direct evidence,” Steube asserted. “And even their [Democrats’] witnesses have testified they don’t have any direct evidence of bribery. They don’t have any direct evidence of extortion. There’s no treason.”

Steube was also upset that House Judiciary was not the committee handling the impeachment. Fact witnesses testified over two weeks in mid-November in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat, I would think you’d want a fair, evidentiary proceeding where both sides have the opportunity to present evidence, to cross-examine that evidence, and to call whatever witnesses they want to have.”

“I don’t even see how Democrats on our committee can legitimately even craft articles of impeachment, based on the fact that we don’t even have the evidence before the committee–it’s before the Intelligence Committee,” Steube said.

Steube also said House Democrats are moving the goalposts when it comes to what they say the president did wrong.

And after a full day of testimony on Wednesday by constitutional experts from some of the nation’s top law schools, many Americans are confused how to make sense of the two competing perspectives they presented.

“Now it’s not high crimes and misdemeanors, but it’s ‘abuse of power’ is what they’re saying the president did,” Steube said. “Well, abuse of power is not annotated in the Constitution as an impeachable offense. And that’s a matter of opinion, not a matter of law and fact and evidence. So as a lawyer, I would tell people: look at the evidence.”