Bartow sex offender recorded teen undressing through window, sent nude photos to another, deputies say

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County detectives arrested a sex offender from Bartow Monday after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a pair of teenage girls, a release said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that its investigation began Monday when someone told deputies that Robert Scott, 46, sent pornographic images of himself to a minor under the age of 16.

Scott had known the victim since September, according to the release.

During their investigation, detectives found that Scott had contact with another girl as well.

Deputies said Scott recorded the second victim undressing through her bedroom window last week. They also said he showed her pornography on his phone and told the minor he wanted to have sex with her.

Scott later admitted to committing these acts, and said he knew how old the victims were, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement previously classified Scott as a sex offender after he was convicted in 2003 for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 15 years old.

“A leopard can’t change its spots…and it’s obvious Robert Scott hasn’t changed his deviant ways,” Sheriff Grady Judd sad. “He is the kind of person we don’t want to be near children. Hopefully, he’ll be held accountable and sent to prison where he won’t be able to victimize children. He obviously did not learn anything from his first conviction and placement on the sexual offender registry.”

Detectives said the 46-year-old also violated his registration requirements by failing to report a new vehicle, new phone number, and new Facebook account.

He now faces charges video voyeurism of a child under 16, lewd/lascivious conduct, use of communication device to commit felony, three counts of transmit material harmful to a minor, and three counts of sex offender failure to register.