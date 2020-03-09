Barbie doll makes debut 61 years ago for just $3

Barbie Dolls on display to promote the Barbie Fashion Show to be held at the shows at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York February 13, 2009. AFP PHOTO/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The first ever Barbie doll made its debut March 9, 1959 and sold for just $3.

America’s first mass produced toy doll was introduced to the country by Ruth Handler, who co-founded the toy making company Mattel, Inc. with her husband in 1945.

Here is the first commercial, which ran in 1959:

History.com says Barbie’s appearance was modeled after a German comic strip character named Lilli. The Lilli doll already existed and was sold as a gag gift for men in tobacco shops, until Mattel bought the rights to the doll and started marketing it to young children.

The doll was named after Handle’s daughter, Barbara, who History.com says inspired the creation of Barbie with her infatuation with playing make-believe with adult dolls rather than baby dolls.

