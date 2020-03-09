Barbie doll makes debut 61 years ago for just $3

News
Posted: / Updated:

Barbie Dolls on display to promote the Barbie Fashion Show to be held at the shows at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York February 13, 2009. AFP PHOTO/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The first ever Barbie doll made its debut March 9, 1959 and sold for just $3.

America’s first mass produced toy doll was introduced to the country by Ruth Handler, who co-founded the toy making company Mattel, Inc. with her husband in 1945.

Here is the first commercial, which ran in 1959:

History.com says Barbie’s appearance was modeled after a German comic strip character named Lilli. The Lilli doll already existed and was sold as a gag gift for men in tobacco shops, until Mattel bought the rights to the doll and started marketing it to young children.

The doll was named after Handle’s daughter, Barbara, who History.com says inspired the creation of Barbie with her infatuation with playing make-believe with adult dolls rather than baby dolls.

For more information about the Barbie doll, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss