Carjacking victim sought after bank robber steals his vehicle at gunpoint, leads deputies on chase in Valrico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are desperately searching for a man who was the victim of a carjacking in Valrico.
At about 10:45 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bank robbery at CenterState Bank on State Road 60 in Valrico. The sheriff’s office said the suspect held 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil at gunpoint, then stole his car before leading deputies on a chase through Valrico.
After a brief pursuit, the suspect was apprehended and the vehicle was recovered, but Korattiyil was nowhere to be found.
Korattiyil is a 5 feet 2 inches Indian male with dark black hair and a dimple on his chin. He was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon-colored polo shirt and light khaki pants.
Those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s main line at 813-247-8000.
