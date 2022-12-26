TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nationwide, more flights are being pushed back and canceled due to the winter storms, that includes Tampa International Airport. Luggage is starting to pile up near the Southwest area of baggage claim.

“It’s a big mystery on where our bags are right now, we’re trying to solve that puzzle,” said Mike Dibala, whose flight was cancelled.

Mike and Regina Dibala’s flight to Fort Lauderdale was cancelled on Monday morning. They gave up on flying altogether. Now they’re trying to find their luggage, so they can rent a car and drive home.

“This is nuts and every person you talk to says something different,” said Regina.

Cindy Gunderson hasn’t had any luck finding her bag in the lines of luggage.

“Been here since 10 flight was delayed, flight was delayed, flight was delayed,” said Gunderson. “It was eventually cancelled, and they sent us to baggage claim to get our bags.”

She was left stranded without her belongings.

“They could’ve organized these a little bit better by flight and they don’t seem to be,” she said. ‘Weather is weather, what are you going to do.”

A travel nightmare. Many travelers were seen napping, and getting comfortable as they wait with uncertainty.

“Our flight has been delayed five or six different times and still hasn’t taken off at the Chicago yet and now and now we’ve been put on standby,” John Dattilo, flying to Chicago.



News Channel 8’s Brittany Muller’s mom, Lani Muller, had been waiting at the airport since 5 a.m.

“When I arrived at the airport, my flight was delayed because we didn’t have a crew to fly the plane and then it got delayed again and again and then it got canceled,” said Muller.



She was placed on a 4:30p.m. flight that also got delayed, but it’s not all bad news.



“I get to spend more time with my daughter,” she said.



A TPA spokesperson said this is part of a nationwide Southwest issue. Southwest has had the most cancellations out of any airline on Monday and Christmas Day, according to Flight Aware.

In a statement Southwest said: “With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.”

The statement continued on to say, “On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.”