Bag of 5 abandoned puppies adopted by police, QT employee Christmas night

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma responded to a QuikTrip on Christmas night after a report for abandoned property.

“Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” a release from TPD said.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, four of the officers immediately adopted four of the puppies and the fifth went home with the QT employee.”

The Tulsa Police ask if you are looking for a pet, consider to ‘adopt don’t shop.’ Officers said, “there are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”

“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!”