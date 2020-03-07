Backed by federal funding, NIH working to develop coronavirus vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Maryland reported its first three confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday.

In the meantime, members of the state’s congressional delegation visited the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to be briefed on the efforts to develop a vaccine and treatment.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fund efforts to combat the deadly virus. Of that, $2 billion will go toward vaccine research, according to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland.

Cardin, alongside fellow Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Congressman Jamie Raskin, monitored vaccine development Friday at the NIH’s facility in Bethesda.

“Next week is when they will begin phase one trials,” Van Hollen said Friday. “Phase one trials in Washington state on about 40 people.”

Van Hollen said he was encouraged by the work they observed.

“We’ve got the best scientists and the best researchers in the world at NIH, and that’s one of the reasons I’m always fighting for full funding for NIH,” Raskin added.

Maintaining funding levels for the NIH has been a struggle with the Trump administration in the past, according to Raskin.

“I’m hoping that the coronavirus outbreak will be an opportunity for the administration to rethink some of their skepticism,” he said.

Despite working at a record-breaking pace, top health officials continue to reiterate that an effective vaccine won’t be available for at least a year.

Raskin said he believes President Trump and Congress must be more proactive in preparing for potential future outbreaks.

“We can’t think of these recurring outbreaks like the flu and now the coronavirus as something unexpected that requires an emergency supplemental appropriation every time we should plan for it,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss