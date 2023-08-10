TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With thousands of students heading back to school, drivers will need to be on the lookout for school buses in their areas.

In 2021, penalties doubled for failing to stop for a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter and exit.

If you see a stopped school bus, here’s what you need to do:

Two-lane roads

All drivers on two-lane roads must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children and the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Multi-lane roads

If you are traveling on a road with a paved median, you must stop for school buses. You have to remain stopped until the road is clear of children and the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Divided highways

If you are driving behind a bus on a divided highway, you must stop. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction do not need to stop but they must proceed with caution.

The only time drivers do not need to stop is if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic.

Drivers who pass a stopped school bus will face the following penalties: