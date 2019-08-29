Walgreens program provides support, free tools to America’s teachers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walgreens is giving back to America’s teachers in a big way through a new program.

“Teachers today are much more than educators. They are mentors, counselors, cheerleaders and protectors, and they spend an average of $500 of their own money each year to purchase classroom supplies for their students,” the company said in an announcement earlier this summer.

“To support educators, Walgreens has launched WE Teachers, a nationwide initiative to support all teachers by providing free tools and resources,” the announcement said.

Walgreens is working with back to school supplier partners and has committed to donating $5 million to the ME to WE Foundation. It’s an organization that gives products and services to support WE Charity. That charity funds the development of the WE Teachers program.

Beginning July 21 and running until Sept. 7, customers who shop at Walgreens stores can give back.

“Shoppers can track the impact that ME to WE Proud Supporter brands are making on Walgreens.com/metowe. Customers can also make a direct impact through cash donations at the register, which will help fund additional WE Teachers resources,” Walgreens said in a statement.

“Teachers are one of our country’s most valuable resources, playing a crucial role in educating and inspiring the young minds of today to achieve their potential,” said Alyssa Raine, Walgreens chief marketing officer. “As a company, Walgreens is deeply committed to empowering all the communities we serve. Teachers give so much of themselves to nurturing youth in our communities, and we are proud to support them and help our customers to do the same, she said.

In addition, Walgreens is offering free online training modules for teachers. The modules explore issues like bullying, mental health, youth violence, poverty and diversity/inclusion, the company said. Teachers will learn how to deal with students who are trying to cope with these issues. They’ll also get advice on how to foster a safe environment in the classroom. The online training is expected to launch in September, Walgreens said.

The company also invites consumers to nominate exceptional teachers for a WE Teachers Award. The award comes with a $500 gift card to help teachers buy school supplies.

Awards will be given on a rolling basis throughout the 2020 school year.