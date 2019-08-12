Share your ‘first day of school’ photos with WFLA.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today marks the unofficial end of summer for most students in the Tampa Bay area.
Thousands of students will be returning to school on Monday in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Highlands, Citrus and Hardee counties. Thousands more will start school on Tuesday in Pinellas County.
News Channel 8 wants to see your “first day of school pictures” and flashback photos! Teachers, we would love to see your photos as well.
It doesn’t matter if your kid is a proud preschooler or gearing up for graduation—or if they left school years ago. Share your back-to-school moments with us for a chance to be featured on WFLA.com.
You can e-mail the photos to online@wfla.com or post them on the WFLA.com Facebook page.
In the meantime, check out our favorite back-to-school moments from our WFLA staff.
