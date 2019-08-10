School superintendent donates bonus to pay for students college application fees

MARIETTA, GA. (CNN) – 44-year-old Grant Rivera has been the superintendent of Marietta City schools in Georgia since 2016 and has a base salary of $190, 136.

However, this year, he decided to give away some of his money. He said he will donate his first-ever $10,000 bonus to pay for application fees for every student who applies to college ahead of regular application deadlines.

Rivera said the donation will go to the Marietta Schools Foundation, which will distribute the money to students.

If the costs of college applications exceed $10,000, he said he is committed to paying the rest with his own money. If it’s less, any remaining money will go to funding bus tours for Marietta high school students to visit in-state colleges.

Rivera wrote in an email that he is hoping to “motivate and support students who might not otherwise have the opportunity for college access.”