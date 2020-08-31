Sarasota County schools welcome students back for in-person learning

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Monday marks the first day of school for students in Sarasota.

Students will return to campus for the first time since March for in-person learning. The students finished last year with online learning after schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School leaders tell 8 On Your Side the district has been working hard throughout the summer to prepare for the the upcoming school year.

They said all schools were deep cleaned and sanitized to keep students and staff safe.

“We also have this spray called Omni Shield that we have sprayed on all of our touch points throughout our schools. It kills the virus for up to 90 days and we are very hopeful that spray will help us out quite a bit,” said Sarasota County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen.

School leaders are asking students and parents to be patient during the first week while everyone gets adjusted to new policies and procedures.

More information about the first week of school is available on the district’s “Return to Learn” page.

LATEST STORIES: