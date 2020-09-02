Jill Biden brings virtual back-to-school tour to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Jill Biden brought her virtual back-to-school tour to Tampa on Wednesday.

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chatted with educators at Pasco-Hernando State College about education in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden kicked off her back-to-school tour with an event at an elementary school in North Carolina. She will be touring ten cities over the next two weeks.

An educator herself, Biden says teachers nationwide are in need of better leadership as schools prepare to reopen for in-person classes.

“You know, leadership worthy of our nation and worthy of all of you,” she said.

