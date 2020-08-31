LIVE NOW: DeSantis holds education roundtable in Tallahassee

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – It’s back-to-school time in Hillsborough County.

Several Tampa Bay school districts are opening their doors to students whose parents have chosen in-person learning this semester. Things will look a little different this year with many changes and new safety measures in place.

In Hillsborough County, students must wear masks. Students without masks will be given a disposable one.

Bus drivers will start their shifts by self-checking their temperature and showing the reading to a camera on the bus that records it.

School crossing guards will still be there to help students cross the streets, and will have to wear face masks and electronic whistles.

Classrooms and desks will be wiped with disinfectant. Hallways have stickers marking “one-way” routes.

School resource officers will all wear body cameras. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says it will help build trust through transparency.

“Every school resources deputy will now be equipped with a body worn camera. Another great tool that the vendor of this body camera has is real time video. If there is an active shooter. If there is a hostage situation. Whatever worse case scenario we can think of we can tap into it and watch it live,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

