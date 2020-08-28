LIVE NOW: Hillsborough School Board holds emergency meeting after judge’s ruling on school reopening

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Education leaders in Hillsborough County called an emergency meeting after a judge ruled that school districts can decide when to reopen schools.

Judge Charles Dodson made the ruling Monday, saying the state’s emergency order to reopen schools by Aug. 31 was unconstitutional. The state later appealed, which put the ruling on hold.

On Thursday, Dodson ordered to vacate the automatic stay, allowing districts to make their own decisions.

Dodson said the state’s response “drastically misstates what the temporary injunction order did and did not do.”

Following Monday’s ruling, Superintendent Addison Davis and School Board Chair Melissa Snively called an emergency school board meeting to address the judge’s decision.

Hillsborough County Schools has been at the center of the school reopening debate. The district initially made the decision to start the school year virtually, delaying in-person classes for at least four weeks. Then after pressure from the state and threats of losing funding, the district adjusted its plans. The current plan has students studying virtually for the first week only, then they will resume in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 31.

The meeting will take place Friday at 8 a.m. and will be live-streamed on WFLA’s Facebook page and online at WFLA.com.

