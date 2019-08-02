Clearwater firefighters collecting school supplies for students

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Clearwater are working to help students who will soon be heading back to class.

Members of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department are collecting school supplies at a local Walmart. Friday marked the first day of the donation drive.

The drive is being held at the Walmart on US-19 and State Road 590. Supplies and cash are both accepted.

Parents who are shopping at Walmart are encouraged to pick up some extra school supplies to donate. Shoppers can also help fill a fire boot with cash. Firefighters will use that money to buy supplies.

The annual back to school event is a joint effort between Clearwater Fire Rescue, IAFF Local 1158 and the local firefighters’ charitable organization.

Firefighters will be back at the Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.