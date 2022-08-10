TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis visited several schools for students’ first day back on Wednesday.

Davis shared that he’s hoping for a normal year where students grow inside and outside the classroom.

“A joyful day and just to be able to see our kids interact with their peers and interact with our teachers,” he said.

The district returns with 600 instructional vacancies, but nearly 300 certified personnel are helping out.

“We’re working to cover classrooms and create consistencies over the next couple weeks. We just ask parents to be patient with us. We’ll look at master schedules, student enrollment, all to identify how we can collapse classes make them stronger and have great stability for our children.”

Out of the district’s nearly 220,000 students, 90,000 of them are bus riders. The district will introduce an app called “Here Comes the Bus” next month to help keep those riders safe.

“An application for parents to identify when that bus gets to their stop — so they can continue to stay safe and aren’t standing at their bus stop for 20 to 30 minutes.”

More information on the app is expected next month.