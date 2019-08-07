2019-2020 bell schedules released for schools in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re days away from the back-to-school season. In order to help parents get ready for the new school year, we’ve compiled all the bell schedules and school start times for the school districts in our area.
Here is the official start day for each school district in our area:
- Citrus County: August 12
- DeSoto County: August 12
- Hernando County: August 12
- Highlands County: August 12
- Hillsborough County: August 12
- Manatee County: August 12
- Pasco County: August 12
- Pinellas County: August 14
- Polk County: August 12
- Sarasota County: August 12
For the bell schedule start and end times for your child’s school, click on the respective district below:
- Citrus County
- DeSoto County
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County* (Waiting to receive final schedule)
- Sarasota County
We hope your child has a great first day of school!