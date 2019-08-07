2019-2020 bell schedules released for schools in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re days away from the back-to-school season. In order to help parents get ready for the new school year, we’ve compiled all the bell schedules and school start times for the school districts in our area.

Here is the official start day for each school district in our area:

Citrus County: August 12

DeSoto County: August 12

Hernando County: August 12

Highlands County: August 12

Hillsborough County: August 12

Manatee County: August 12

Pasco County: August 12

Pinellas County: August 14

Polk County: August 12

Sarasota County: August 12

For the bell schedule start and end times for your child’s school, click on the respective district below:

We hope your child has a great first day of school!