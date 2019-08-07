2019-2020 bell schedules for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Sarasota County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.
Elementary schools
Alta Vista, Brentwood, Emma E. Booker, Eaglewood, Fruitville, Gocio, Gulf Gate, Lamarque, Phillippi Shores, Southside, Tatum Ridge, Taylor Ranch, Toledo Blade, Venice
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
- End time: 3:15 p.m.
Ashton
- Start time: 8:00 a.m.
- End time: 2:45 p.m.
Atwater, Cranberry, Garden, Glenallen, Lakeview, Tuttle, Wilkinson
- Start time: 8:15 a.m.
- End time: 3:00 p.m.
Bay Haven School of Basics Plus
- Start time: 9:15 a.m.
- End time: 4:00 p.m.
Middle schools
Booker, Venice
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:15 p.m.
Brookside, Heron Creek, Laurel Nokomis, McIntosh, Sarasota, Woodland
- Start time: 9:30 a.m.
- End time: 4:15 p.m.
High schools
Booker, North Port, Riverview, Sarasota, Suncoast Polytechnical, Venice
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:15 p.m.
Oak Park, Pine View
- Start time: 9:15 a.m.
- End time: 4:00 p.m.