2019-2020 bell schedules for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Pasco County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Achieve Center at Richey, Deer Park, Hudson, James M. Marlowe, Lacoochee, Lake Myrtle, Pasco, Rodney B. Cox, Sand Pine, Sanders Memorial, Shady Hills

Start time: 8:40 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Anclote, Bexley, Calusa, Centennial, Chasco, Chester W. Taylor, Connerton, Cotee River, Cypress, Denham Oaks, Double Branch, Gulf Highlands, Gulf Trace, Gulfside, Longleaf, Mary Giella, Mittye P. Locke, Moon Lake, New River, Northwest, Oakstead, Odessa, Pine View, Quail Hollow, Richey, San Antonio, Schrader, Seven Oaks, Seven Springs, Sunray, Trinity, Trinity Oaks, Veterans, Watergrass, Wesley Chapel, West Zephyrhills, Wiregrass, Woodland

Start time: 9:40 a.m.

End time: 3:50 p.m.

Fox Hollow

Start time: 9:25 a.m.

End time: 3:50 p.m.

Middle schools

Achieve Center of Pasco

Start time: 7:20 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Bayonet Point, Centennial, Crews Lake, Gulf, John Long, Pineview, Thomas E. Weightman

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Charles S. Rushe, Cypress Creek

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:52 p.m.

Chasco

Start time: 8:29 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Hudson

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Pasco

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:45 p.m.

Paul R. Smith

Start time: 8:35 a.m.

End time: 2:55 p.m.

R. B. Stewart, Seven Springs

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 2:55 p.m.

River Ridge

Start time: 7:30 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

High schools

Achieve of Pasco

Start time: 7:20 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Anclote

Start time: 8:45 a.m.

End time: 3:05 p.m.

Cypress Creek

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:52 p.m.

Fivay

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Gulf

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 1:45 p.m.

Harry Schwettman Ed Center

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Hudson, River Ridge

Start time: 7:30 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

J. W. Mitchell

Start time: 8:29 a.m.

End time: 2:56 p.m.

James Irvin Ed Center

Start time: 8:25 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Land O’ Lakes

Start time: 7:30 a.m.

End time: 1:55 p.m.

Pasco

Start time: 7:25 a.m.

End time: 2:00 p.m.

Sunlake

Start time: 7:20 a.m.

End time: 1:54 p.m.

Wendell Krinn Technical

Start time: 7:20 a.m.

End time: 2:15 p.m.

Wesley Chapel

Start time: 7:26 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Wiregrass Ranch

Start time: 7:24 a.m.

End time: 1:50 p.m.

Zephyrhills