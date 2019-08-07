2019-2020 bell schedules for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Pasco County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.
Elementary schools
Achieve Center at Richey, Deer Park, Hudson, James M. Marlowe, Lacoochee, Lake Myrtle, Pasco, Rodney B. Cox, Sand Pine, Sanders Memorial, Shady Hills
- Start time: 8:40 a.m.
- End time: 2:50 p.m.
Anclote, Bexley, Calusa, Centennial, Chasco, Chester W. Taylor, Connerton, Cotee River, Cypress, Denham Oaks, Double Branch, Gulf Highlands, Gulf Trace, Gulfside, Longleaf, Mary Giella, Mittye P. Locke, Moon Lake, New River, Northwest, Oakstead, Odessa, Pine View, Quail Hollow, Richey, San Antonio, Schrader, Seven Oaks, Seven Springs, Sunray, Trinity, Trinity Oaks, Veterans, Watergrass, Wesley Chapel, West Zephyrhills, Wiregrass, Woodland
- Start time: 9:40 a.m.
- End time: 3:50 p.m.
Fox Hollow
- Start time: 9:25 a.m.
- End time: 3:50 p.m.
Middle schools
Achieve Center of Pasco
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Bayonet Point, Centennial, Crews Lake, Gulf, John Long, Pineview, Thomas E. Weightman
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:50 p.m.
Charles S. Rushe, Cypress Creek
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:52 p.m.
Chasco
- Start time: 8:29 a.m.
- End time: 2:50 p.m.
Hudson
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Pasco
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:45 p.m.
Paul R. Smith
- Start time: 8:35 a.m.
- End time: 2:55 p.m.
R. B. Stewart, Seven Springs
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:55 p.m.
River Ridge
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
High schools
Achieve of Pasco
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Anclote
- Start time: 8:45 a.m.
- End time: 3:05 p.m.
Cypress Creek
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:52 p.m.
Fivay
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Gulf
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 1:45 p.m.
Harry Schwettman Ed Center
- Start time: 8:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:50 p.m.
Hudson, River Ridge
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
J. W. Mitchell
- Start time: 8:29 a.m.
- End time: 2:56 p.m.
James Irvin Ed Center
- Start time: 8:25 a.m.
- End time: 2:50 p.m.
Land O’ Lakes
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 1:55 p.m.
Pasco
- Start time: 7:25 a.m.
- End time: 2:00 p.m.
Sunlake
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 1:54 p.m.
Wendell Krinn Technical
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 2:15 p.m.
Wesley Chapel
- Start time: 7:26 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Wiregrass Ranch
- Start time: 7:24 a.m.
- End time: 1:50 p.m.
Zephyrhills
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 1:46 p.m.