2019-2020 bell schedules for Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Hillsborough County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Elementary schools (*with the exception of a few)

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • End time: 1:55 p.m.

* Lee, Lockhart, Lomax, MacFarlane Park, Muller, Riverhills, Shore, Sullivan Partnership

  • Start time: 8:45 a.m.
  • End time: 3:00 p.m.

Lincoln

  • Start time: 9:00 a.m.
  • End time: 3:15 p.m.

Middle schools

Middle schools (*with the exception of a few)

  • Start time: 9:25 a.m.
  • End time: 4:20 p.m.

* Dowdell, Ferrell, Franklin, Orange Grove, Sligh, Stewart, Walker, Williams, Young

  • Start time: 8:30 a.m.
  • End time: 3:25 p.m.

Progress Village

  • Start time: 8:40 a.m.
  • End time: 3:35 p.m.

Shields

  • Start time: 9:25 a.m.
  • End time: 4:30 p.m.

High schools

Alonso, Armwood, Blake, Bloomingdale, East Bay, Freedom, Leonard, Leto, Spoto, Strawberry Crest, Wharton

  • Start time: 8:40 a.m.
  • End time: 3:35 p.m.

Brandon, Chamberlain, Durant, Gaither, Hillsborough, Jefferson, King, Middleton, Newsome, Plant, Plant City, Riverview, Robinson, Sickles, Steinbrenner, Tampa Bay Tech

  • Start time: 8:30 a.m.
  • End time: 3:25 p.m.

ESE Centers

Caminiti, Carver, Dorothy Thomas, Lavoy, Lopez Exceptional, Mendez, Simmons, Willis Peters

  • Start time: 9:15 a.m.
  • End time: 3:30 p.m.

K-6

Lutz, Maniscalco, Pizzo

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • End time: 2:25 p.m.

K-8

Rampello Downtown

  • Start time: 8:00 a.m.
  • End time: 2:50 p.m.

Roland Park

  • Start time: 8:30 a.m.
  • End time: 3:25 p.m.

Sulphur Springs

  • Start time: 8:00 a.m.
  • End time: 2:45 p.m.

Tinker

  • Start time: 8:30 a.m.
  • End time: 3:15 p.m.

Turner Bartels

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • End time: 2:35 p.m.

PK-8

Woodson

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • End time: 2:35 p.m.

