2019-2020 bell schedules for Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Hillsborough County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Elementary schools (*with the exception of a few)

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

End time: 1:55 p.m.

* Lee, Lockhart, Lomax, MacFarlane Park, Muller, Riverhills, Shore, Sullivan Partnership

Start time: 8:45 a.m.

End time: 3:00 p.m.

Lincoln

Start time: 9:00 a.m.

End time: 3:15 p.m.

Middle schools

Middle schools (*with the exception of a few)

Start time: 9:25 a.m.

End time: 4:20 p.m.

* Dowdell, Ferrell, Franklin, Orange Grove, Sligh, Stewart, Walker, Williams, Young

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 3:25 p.m.

Progress Village

Start time: 8:40 a.m.

End time: 3:35 p.m.

Shields

Start time: 9:25 a.m.

End time: 4:30 p.m.

High schools

Alonso, Armwood, Blake, Bloomingdale, East Bay, Freedom, Leonard, Leto, Spoto, Strawberry Crest, Wharton

Start time: 8:40 a.m.

End time: 3:35 p.m.

Brandon, Chamberlain, Durant, Gaither, Hillsborough, Jefferson, King, Middleton, Newsome, Plant, Plant City, Riverview, Robinson, Sickles, Steinbrenner, Tampa Bay Tech

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 3:25 p.m.

ESE Centers

Caminiti, Carver, Dorothy Thomas, Lavoy, Lopez Exceptional, Mendez, Simmons, Willis Peters

Start time: 9:15 a.m.

End time: 3:30 p.m.

K-6

Lutz, Maniscalco, Pizzo

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

End time: 2:25 p.m.

K-8

Rampello Downtown

Start time: 8:00 a.m.

End time: 2:50 p.m.

Roland Park

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 3:25 p.m.

Sulphur Springs

Start time: 8:00 a.m.

End time: 2:45 p.m.

Tinker

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

End time: 3:15 p.m.

Turner Bartels

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

End time: 2:35 p.m.

PK-8

Woodson