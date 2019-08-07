2019-2020 bell schedules for Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Highlands County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Avon, Cracker Trail, Fred Wild, Park, Sun ‘N Lake, Woodlawn, Memorial

Start time: 7:30 a.m.

End time: 2:00 p.m.

Lake Country, Lake Placid, Kindergarten Center

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

End time: 1:30 p.m.

Middle schools

Avon Park

Start time: 8:10 a.m.

End time: 3:15 p.m.

Hill-Gustat

Start time: 8:13 a.m.

End time: 3:10 p.m.

Lake Placid

Start time: 8:19 a.m.

End time: 3:10 p.m.

Sebring

Start time: 8:10 a.m.

End time: 3:00 p.m.

High schools

Avon Park

Start time: 8:25 a.m.

End time: 3:10 p.m.

Lake Placid

Start time: 8:19 a.m.

End time: 3:08 p.m.

Sebring