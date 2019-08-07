2019-2020 bell schedules for Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Highlands County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.
Elementary schools
Avon, Cracker Trail, Fred Wild, Park, Sun ‘N Lake, Woodlawn, Memorial
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:00 p.m.
Lake Country, Lake Placid, Kindergarten Center
- Start time: 7:40 a.m.
- End time: 1:30 p.m.
Middle schools
Avon Park
- Start time: 8:10 a.m.
- End time: 3:15 p.m.
Hill-Gustat
- Start time: 8:13 a.m.
- End time: 3:10 p.m.
Lake Placid
- Start time: 8:19 a.m.
- End time: 3:10 p.m.
Sebring
- Start time: 8:10 a.m.
- End time: 3:00 p.m.
High schools
Avon Park
- Start time: 8:25 a.m.
- End time: 3:10 p.m.
Lake Placid
- Start time: 8:19 a.m.
- End time: 3:08 p.m.
Sebring
- Start time: 8:20 a.m.
- End time: 3:15 p.m.