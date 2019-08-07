1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development Track storms with Max Defender 8

2019-2020 bell schedules for Highlands County

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Highlands County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Avon, Cracker Trail, Fred Wild, Park, Sun ‘N Lake, Woodlawn, Memorial

  • Start time: 7:30 a.m.
  • End time: 2:00 p.m.

Lake Country, Lake Placid, Kindergarten Center

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • End time: 1:30 p.m.

Middle schools

Avon Park

  • Start time: 8:10 a.m.
  • End time: 3:15 p.m.

Hill-Gustat

  • Start time: 8:13 a.m.
  • End time: 3:10 p.m.

Lake Placid

  • Start time: 8:19 a.m.
  • End time: 3:10 p.m.

Sebring

  • Start time: 8:10 a.m.
  • End time: 3:00 p.m.

High schools

Avon Park

  • Start time: 8:25 a.m.
  • End time: 3:10 p.m.

Lake Placid

  • Start time: 8:19 a.m.
  • End time: 3:08 p.m.

Sebring

  • Start time: 8:20 a.m.
  • End time: 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss