2019-2020 bell schedules for Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Hernando County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.
Elementary schools
Brooksville, Chocachatti, Deltona, Eastside, Floyd, Pine Grove, Spring Hill, Suncoast, Westside
- Start time: 8:35 a.m.
- End time: 3:10 p.m.
Moton
- Start time: 8:25 a.m.
- End time: 3:25 p.m.
Middle schools
Fox Chapel, Powell, West Hernando
- Start time: 9:10 a.m.
- End time: 4:10 p.m.
DS Parrott
- Start time: 9:30 a.m.
- End time: 4:10 p.m.
K-8 schools
Challenger, Explorer, Winding Waters
- Start time: 9:10 a.m.
- End time: 4:10 p.m.
High schools
Endeavor
- Start time: 7:35 a.m.
- End time: 2:05 p.m.
Central, Nature Coast Technical
- Start time: 7:30 a.m.
- End time: 2:10 p.m.
Springstead, Weeki Wachee
- Start time: 7:20 a.m.
- End time: 2:10 p.m.
Hernando
- Start time: 7:15 a.m.
- End time: 2:10 p.m.