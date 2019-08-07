2019-2020 bell schedules for Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Hernando County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Brooksville, Chocachatti, Deltona, Eastside, Floyd, Pine Grove, Spring Hill, Suncoast, Westside

Start time: 8:35 a.m.

End time: 3:10 p.m.

Moton

Start time: 8:25 a.m.

End time: 3:25 p.m.

Middle schools

Fox Chapel, Powell, West Hernando

Start time: 9:10 a.m.

End time: 4:10 p.m.

DS Parrott

Start time: 9:30 a.m.

End time: 4:10 p.m.

K-8 schools

Challenger, Explorer, Winding Waters

Start time: 9:10 a.m.

End time: 4:10 p.m.

High schools

Endeavor

Start time: 7:35 a.m.

End time: 2:05 p.m.

Central, Nature Coast Technical

Start time: 7:30 a.m.

End time: 2:10 p.m.

Springstead, Weeki Wachee

Start time: 7:20 a.m.

End time: 2:10 p.m.

Hernando