2019-2020 bell schedules for Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Citrus County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.

Elementary schools

Start time: 9:20 a.m.

End time: 3:35 p.m.

Middle schools

Crystal River, Citrus Springs, Inverness

Start time: 7:50 a.m.

End time: 2:20 p.m.

Lecanto

Start time: 8:00 a.m.

End time: 2:30 p.m.

High schools

Start time: 7:50 a.m.

End time: 2:40 p.m.

Additional schools in the area

Academy of Environmental Science

Start time: 8:00 a.m.

End time: 2:00 p.m.

CREST

Start time: 8:45 a.m.

End time: 3:15 p.m.

Renaissance Center SRMI