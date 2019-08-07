2019-2020 bell schedules for Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are back to school starting Aug. 12 in Citrus County and in order to help parents get ready for the new school year, below you can find the bell school for your students’ respective school.
Elementary schools
- Start time: 9:20 a.m.
- End time: 3:35 p.m.
Middle schools
Crystal River, Citrus Springs, Inverness
- Start time: 7:50 a.m.
- End time: 2:20 p.m.
Lecanto
- Start time: 8:00 a.m.
- End time: 2:30 p.m.
High schools
- Start time: 7:50 a.m.
- End time: 2:40 p.m.
Additional schools in the area
Academy of Environmental Science
- Start time: 8:00 a.m.
- End time: 2:00 p.m.
CREST
- Start time: 8:45 a.m.
- End time: 3:15 p.m.
Renaissance Center SRMI
- Start time: 9:00 a.m.
- End time: 3:00 p.m.