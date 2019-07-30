Back-to-school reminder: All students in Hillsborough schools can get a free breakfast

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to set your child up for a nutritious and healthy day.
Hillsborough County Schools is reminding parents that all students in the district qualify for free breakfast at the school, regardless of the child’s household income.
The district is one of many that participates in the National School Breakfast Program, which lets eligible students receive free or reduced-price breakfasts.
Students can pick from a number of breakfast options, including hot and fresh breakfast sandwiches, whole grain muffins and fruit and yogurt parfaits.
The free breakfast will be available before the first bell rings.
The district has also shared federal guidelines for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.
Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the graph below qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
|FREE MEAL SCALE
|Household Size
|Annually
|Monthly
|Twice Per Month
|Every Two Weeks
|Weekly
|1
|16,237
|1,354
|677
|625
|313
|2
|21,983
|1,832
|916
|846
|423
|3
|27,729
|2,311
|1,156
|1,067
|534
|4
|33,475
|2,790
|1,395
|1,288
|644
|5
|39,221
|3,269
|1,635
|1,509
|755
|6
|44,967
|3,748
|1,874
|1,730
|865
|7
|50,713
|4,227
|2,114
|1,951
|976
|8
|56,459
|4,705
|2,353
|2,172
|1,086
|For each additional family member, add
|+5,746
|+479
|+240
|+221
|+111
|REDUCED PRICE MEAL SCALE
|Household Size
|Annually
|Monthly
|Twice Per Month
|Every Two Weeks
|Weekly
|1
|23,107
|1,926
|963
|889
|445
|2
|31,284
|2,607
|1,304
|1,204
|602
|3
|39,461
|3,289
|1,645
|1,518
|759
|4
|47,638
|3,970
|1,985
|1,833
|917
|5
|55,815
|4,652
|2,326
|2,147
|1,074
|6
|63,992
|5,333
|2,667
|2,462
|1,231
|7
|72,169
|6,015
|3,008
|2,776
|1,388
|8
|80,346
|6,696
|3,348
|3,091
|1,546
|For each additional family member, add
|+8,117
|+682
|+341
|+315
|+158
To apply for school meal benefits, visit the school district website at www.sdhc.k12.fl.us, type “Go SNS” in the search bar, and follow the instructions.
For more information on the National School Breakfast program, click here.
