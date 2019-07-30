Back-to-school reminder: All students in Hillsborough schools can get a free breakfast

A lunch tray consisting of an omelette, vegetable soup, a banana yogurt and water is pictured at the Chiquitin kindergarten in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 6, 2014. Most countries seem to put a premium on feeding school children a healthy meal at lunchtime. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama is on a mission to make American school lunches healthier too. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to set your child up for a nutritious and healthy day.

Hillsborough County Schools is reminding parents that all students in the district qualify for free breakfast at the school, regardless of the child’s household income.

The district is one of many that participates in the National School Breakfast Program, which lets eligible students receive free or reduced-price breakfasts.

Students can pick from a number of breakfast options, including hot and fresh breakfast sandwiches, whole grain muffins and fruit and yogurt parfaits.

The free breakfast will be available before the first bell rings.

The district has also shared federal guidelines for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the graph below qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

FREE MEAL SCALE Household Size Annually Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 16,237 1,354 677 625 313 2 21,983 1,832 916 846 423 3 27,729 2,311 1,156 1,067 534 4 33,475 2,790 1,395 1,288 644 5 39,221 3,269 1,635 1,509 755 6 44,967 3,748 1,874 1,730 865 7 50,713 4,227 2,114 1,951 976 8 56,459 4,705 2,353 2,172 1,086 For each additional family member, add +5,746 +479 +240 +221 +111

REDUCED PRICE MEAL SCALE Household Size Annually Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 23,107 1,926 963 889 445 2 31,284 2,607 1,304 1,204 602 3 39,461 3,289 1,645 1,518 759 4 47,638 3,970 1,985 1,833 917 5 55,815 4,652 2,326 2,147 1,074 6 63,992 5,333 2,667 2,462 1,231 7 72,169 6,015 3,008 2,776 1,388 8 80,346 6,696 3,348 3,091 1,546 For each additional family member, add +8,117 +682 +341 +315 +158

To apply for school meal benefits, visit the school district website at www.sdhc.k12.fl.us, type “Go SNS” in the search bar, and follow the instructions.

For more information on the National School Breakfast program, click here.

