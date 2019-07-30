Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Back-to-school reminder: All students in Hillsborough schools can get a free breakfast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lunch tray consisting of an omelette, vegetable soup, a banana yogurt and water is pictured at the Chiquitin kindergarten in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 6, 2014. Most countries seem to put a premium on feeding school children a healthy meal at lunchtime. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama is on a mission to make American school lunches healthier too. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to set your child up for a nutritious and healthy day.

Hillsborough County Schools is reminding parents that all students in the district qualify for free breakfast at the school, regardless of the child’s household income.

The district is one of many that participates in the National School Breakfast Program, which lets eligible students receive free or reduced-price breakfasts.

Students can pick from a number of breakfast options, including hot and fresh breakfast sandwiches, whole grain muffins and fruit and yogurt parfaits.

The free breakfast will be available before the first bell rings.

The district has also shared federal guidelines for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the graph below qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

FREE MEAL SCALE
Household SizeAnnuallyMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
116,2371,354677625313
221,9831,832916846423
327,7292,3111,1561,067534
433,4752,7901,3951,288644
539,2213,2691,6351,509755
644,9673,7481,8741,730865
750,7134,2272,1141,951976
856,4594,7052,3532,1721,086
For each additional family member, add+5,746+479+240+221+111
REDUCED PRICE MEAL SCALE
Household SizeAnnuallyMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
123,1071,926963889445
231,2842,6071,3041,204602
339,4613,2891,6451,518759
447,6383,9701,9851,833917
555,8154,6522,3262,1471,074
663,9925,3332,6672,4621,231
772,1696,0153,0082,7761,388
880,3466,6963,3483,0911,546
For each additional family member, add+8,117+682+341+315+158

To apply for school meal benefits, visit the school district website at www.sdhc.k12.fl.us, type “Go SNS” in the search bar, and follow the instructions.

For more information on the National School Breakfast program, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss