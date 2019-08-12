Back To School Forecast: Very humid with spotty showers & storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just like that! It’s time to dust off the Ol’ Bus Stop Forecast – and the first trip back to school most certainly won’t be most comfortable.

We’re still stuck in this very humid weather pattern with an onshore flow (west wind) off of the Gulf of Mexico. Some showers and even a few isolated storms will be possible Monday morning. Expect a very muggy start with low temperatures in the low 80s.

This same weather pattern will be with us throughout this entire first week of school.