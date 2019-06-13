“Baby Trump” balloon potentially to fly during Independence Day speech

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The so-called “Baby trump” balloon has made rounds overseas.

Now, the blimp that looks like a diapered baby version of President Trump may appear during his independence day speech in Washington.

Feminist group “Code Pink,” says it wants to fly the balloon during Trump’s address at the Lincoln Memorial. “Code Pink,” says the goal is to protest the racism, hatred, and fear.

The group also says it just wants to show “What a baby he is.”

The blimp was first flown during massive protests while Trump was visiting Britain last year