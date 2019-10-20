Baby shot 4 times in Philadelphia, in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CNN/WFLA) — An 11-month-old boy is in critical condition after being shot four times Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the baby was in a car with his stepmother who said she heard gunshots, but kept driving until she got home.

The woman told police when she went to take the baby out of the car, she noticed her car was hit with bullets and the baby had been shot in the head, chest, and buttocks.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he is in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests or names of potential suspects.

