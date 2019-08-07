Baby Shark Live hosting second show in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Baby Shark Live! is touring the country and will make a stop in Tampa’s Straz Center on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event has been so popular that a second show has been added and will take place at 5:30 P.M. on Oct. 5

“Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!” a message on the Baby Shark Live! website reads.

“In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

The live show is inspired by a catchy children’s song about a family of sharks, which was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong. The song has since gone viral and is the eighth most viewed video on YouTube with over 3 billion views.

Regularly priced tickets range from $17.50-$39.50. For more information, visit www.strazcenter.org.