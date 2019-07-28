“Baby Shark” is being turned into a breakfast cereal

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Just when you thought the song that gets stucks in your head might be fading, it comes right back in some form or another. This time, the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” is being turned into a cereal.

Kellogg’s announced Friday it is releasing the berry-flavored loops and marshmallow cereal in partnership with Pinkfong, which is the Korean entertainment brand that created the song.

“Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in Nov. 2015 and now has more than three billion views.

The limited-edition cereal will be sold in Sam’s Club stores beginning Aug. 17, while supplies last.

Walmart will also offer the cereal come late September.